City Of Henderson Announces 4th Of July Closures

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Many businesses will be open on Saturday and Sunday of 4th of July weekend, but closed on that Monday and the actual holiday on Tuesday. The City of Henderson wants you to know what will be closed on Independence Day.
Henderson City Hall, Municipal Court, and all recreation centers, senior center, indoor pools and Henderson Multigenerational Outdoor Competition Pool will all be closed Tuesday, July 4th in observance of Independence Day. All online payment services will be available.
The city’s six seasonal pools will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Pools include:
-BMI Outdoor Swimming Pool, 105 W. Basic Road
-Black Mountain Aquatic Complex, 599 Greenway Road
-Henderson Multigenerational Activity Pool, 250 S. Green Valley Pkwy.
-Silver Springs Outdoor Swimming Pool, 1951 Silver Springs Pkwy.
-Wells Outdoor Swimming Pool, 1650 Price Street
-Whitney Ranch Activity Pool, 1575 B Galleria Dr.
Also the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve will be open from 6 a.m. to noon.
Fire, police and emergency services will work regular schedules. To report non-emergency concerns or share a comment any day or time using Contact Henderson at http://www.cityofhenderson.com.