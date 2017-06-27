Safe-N-Sane Fireworks On Sale Wednesday In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s that time of year again.

Valley firefighters and non-profit organizations are gearing up for one of the busiest weeks of the year, the week preceding the Fourth of July holiday. Safe-N-Sound fireworks will be approved for sale by non-profit organizations and can be used by people beginning Wednesday June 28 until 11:509 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. Because of the unusual amount of vegetation this year and the high fire danger, fire officials are urging the public to use EXTREME caution when using fireworks and follow some simple safety rules.

Safe-N-Sane fireworks are those that have been tested and approved by valley fire departments for use during this one week of the year. At all other times of the year, Safe-N-Sane fireworks are illegal as well as any other type of firework that flies through the air, explodes or rotates on the ground. On Wednesday morning, more than 100 fireworks booths inside the city of Las Vegas will stock up on approved Safe-N-Sane fireworks and be inspected by a fire inspector from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue before they can open to the public. All fireworks booths must have a permit and be inspected to operate inside the city. In the past, some illegal booths were found to be in business. They were shut down, their firworks confiscated and citations issued.

Illegal type fireworks are extremely dangerous and are illegal in Clark County. An illegal firework is one that flies through the air, explodes or rotates on the ground. In other words you have no control over them and they can wind up in an area which can cause a fire. Illegal fireworks are usually sold outside Clark County and on the Native American Reservations. Those purchased on the Reservation are expected to be used on the Reservation at a special designated area and not off the property. Using them anywhere else in Clark County is illegal.

Although they are labeled Safe-N-Sane fireworks, some people have the impression that they’re toys and children can play with them. Safe-N-Sane fireworks can cause injury to people and are capable of starting large fires. A number of significant fires in the valley started because of the use of Safe-N-Sane fireworks. People who purchase these fireworks must be at least 16 years old. Booth operators have been instructed by fire officials to check ID’s if necessary to ensure that the person purchasing the fireworks are of proper age.

The user must exercise caution when using Safe-N-Sane fireworks. Here are some safety tips: