Sacramento, Salt Lake City Drivers Among Worst In U.S., Study Says

Sacramento has the worst drivers out of the 75 most populous metro areas in the U.S., according to a QuoteWizard Insurance study released Tuesday.

Conversely, Detroit, Providence, R.I., and Orlando, Fla., are America’s best driving cities, respectively, the study says. Salt Lake City, Utah, has the second-worst drivers after Sacramento.

QuoteWizard, an online insurance outlet, determined the results by sampling more than 2 million nationwide data points from 2016.

The agency weighted incident counts for each of the 75 metro areas with its occurrence percentage. The final rankings were decided by adding weighted means calculated by each city’s number of accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and traffic citations.

Sacramento was propelled to the No. 1 bad driving city title by having the highest traffic citation rate in the nation. The city also had the fourth-largest number of DUIs in 2016, according to the study.

“Yes, America’s largest tree canopy lines Sacramento’s streets, but the streets themselves are filled with dangerous drivers,” according to QuoteWizard Insurance. “Perhaps Sacramentans should consider commuting by boat on Sacramento’s numerous waterways, a la Venice.”

Along with Sacramento, six additional California cities placed in the 15 worst driving metro areas: Riverside, San Diego, Los Angeles, Bakersfield, Bay Area and Fresno.

On the contrary, Detroit earned the distinction of being America’s safest driving city for having the lowest accident rate of the U.S. metro areas and the second-lowest amount of traffic citations, according to QuoteWizard’s data.

“Congratulations, people of Detroit,” the study says. “Despite a topsy-turvy economy and rapidly transforming city scape, your citizens are great drivers. Of course, you may need to take out a second mortgage to afford car insurance, but that’s a whole other story.”

