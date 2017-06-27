Rep. Rosen Wants Pay Raises For American Troops

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXNT) – Congresswoman Jacky Rosen (NV-03) joined Reps. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), and Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ) in introducing legislation to revise the rules that dictate pay raises for members of our military in order to provide more generous increases in compensation.

“Our brave men and women in uniform are among the most talented and skilled individuals in the world,” said Congresswoman Rosen. “If we want to continue recruiting and retaining our country’s top talent for the military, then we must provide servicemembers with a competitive salary. This is an opportune moment to provide this pay increase, and I’m happy to work with my colleagues to ensue that we are compensating our troops with a raise that better reflects their hard work and sacrifice to our country,” she said.

“After 16 years of combat overseas and at a time when our economy is improving and the ranks of our Armed Forces are expanding, the moment has come for Congress to revisit the pay raises we provide our brave men and women in uniform,” said Congressman Gallego. “Our soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines deserve pay increases that are competitive with opportunities in the private sector and that better reflect the gravity of their sacrifices on behalf of our nation. We should demonstrate our respect for their service not just in speeches and public gestures, but in their pay checks,” he said.

“Every day, our brave service members fight to protect our country and defend our freedoms, and as a nation, we owe them a debt of gratitude,” said Congressman O’Halleran. “For too long, we have allowed political gamesmanship to get in the way of giving them the pay raise they need and deserve. I’m proud to support this commenses legislation that gives the men and wome of our Armed Forces a raise and puts a formula in place to ensure they are adequately compensated in the future.”