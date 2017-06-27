Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Rally to Urge Heller to Oppose Current GOP Health Care Bill

June 27, 2017 10:53 AM
Filed Under: Dean Heller, health care bill, Nevada news

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Union officials in Nevada, community members and others plan to gather Tuesday at a pedestrian bridge over the Las Vegas Strip to urge Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller to continue to oppose the current GOP health care bill.

Rusty McAllister is executive secretary treasurer of the Nevada State AFL-CIO. He says the Senate bill doesn’t improve health care to Nevadans, but does give wealthy individuals “a tax break at the expense of access to affordable, quality care for Nevada working families.”

Heller on Friday declared his opposition to the Republican’s banner legislation to scuttle much of former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.

Heller said he opposes the legislation because of its proposed Medicaid cuts.

Community organizers have scheduled rallies across Nevada this week in opposition of the bill.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen