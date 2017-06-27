Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Police: Bail Bond Agent Shot; Suspect Arrested

June 27, 2017 12:58 PM
Filed Under: crime, Las Vegas, Police Lt. David Gordon

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a bail bond agent was shot Monday night while he was trying to take a suspect into custody.

Police Lt. David Gordon said the man fired one or two shots at agents from a bail bond company around 11 p.m. Monday. One of the shots struck an agent, who was then taken to a hospital.

Gordon says police responded to the scene and found the suspect hiding in the yard of a house. Gordon says the 35-year-old suspect had a gun when he was arrested.

Gordon says the agent’s injury did not appear to be serious.

Police did not immediately identify the agent and the suspect.

 

 

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

