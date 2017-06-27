Police: Bail Bond Agent Shot; Suspect Arrested

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a bail bond agent was shot Monday night while he was trying to take a suspect into custody.
Police Lt. David Gordon said the man fired one or two shots at agents from a bail bond company around 11 p.m. Monday. One of the shots struck an agent, who was then taken to a hospital.
Gordon says police responded to the scene and found the suspect hiding in the yard of a house. Gordon says the 35-year-old suspect had a gun when he was arrested.
Gordon says the agent’s injury did not appear to be serious.
Police did not immediately identify the agent and the suspect.
