New Housing Development Gearing Up In NLV

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s an empty lot right now but officials in North Las Vegas are hoping that in a few short years, there will be a booming housing community.

City of North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, along with city leaders and home building contractors broke ground Tuesday morning for what’s being called Village Three of the Three Villages at Tule Springs.

“The Villages at Tule Springs is an important piece of the future of North Las Vegas, and we’re excited to announce that construction is underway,” said North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee. “With so many large and exciting companies locating in North Las Vegas, it’s essential that we have the homes and amenities needed to serve our growing workforce,” said Mayor Lee.

The groundbreaking event took place near the intersection of Deer Springs Way and Revere Street, just northeast of the Eldorado master-planned community and sout of the 215 Beltway in North Las Vegas.

The Villages at Tule Springs will consist of four villages that combined will offer about 1,280 developable acres with roughly 8,700 homes planned. Village Three is about 160 developable acres with plans for more than 1,000 homes and a 35-acre regional park. Construction will begin in the near future on the first 10-acre phase of the park, to be located at the corner of Deer Springs Road and Commerce Street, south of Dorrell Lane. A 5-acre site also has been set aside for the future development of a City of North Las Vegas Police Station next to the park.

Mayor Lee acknowledged the completion of the 215 Beltway interchange at Revere Street and Commerce Street as an early achievement in anticipation of future Village Three development and athe eventual completion of Revere south of the 215.

Delayed by the recession and market recovery for more than a decade, construction in Village Three will be led by Pardee Homes as the village developer. Pardee Homes has been building homes in Southern Nevada since 1952 and brought the city’s first modern master-planned community-Eldorado-to life 30 years ago.

“Pardee proudly has been a fixture in North Las Vegas since the company’s start here in the 1950’s, and we look forward to building on our legacy with two new neighborhoods in Village Three anticipated to open in second quarter 2018,” said Pardee Homes’ Division President Kilf Andrews.