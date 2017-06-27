Missing California Boy’s Father Appears in Vegas Court

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California father told a judge in Las Vegas he won’t fight his transfer in custody to Los Angeles to face a murder charge in the disappearance of his 5-year-old son.
Aramazd Andressian Sr. told a justice of the peace Tuesday that the 47 days he spent in Las Vegas was not an attempt to avoid investigators looking for Aramazd Andressian Jr.
The father was arrested Friday in Las Vegas and is being held on $10 million bail.
A search began April 22, after the father was found passed out in a car in a park in South Pasadena, California.
Investigators think the boy was killed after a family trip to Disneyland in a bid by the father to get back at his estranged wife for a tumultuous relationship.
The boy’s body hasn’t been found.