Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

GOP Health Care Flap Sparks Vegas Rally

June 27, 2017 2:54 PM
Filed Under: former President Barack Obama, GOP health care bill, Las Vegas, Nevada, Nevada State AFL-CIO, Politics, rally, Republican donor, Rusty McAllister, Sen. Dean Heller, sheldon adelson

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Union officials in Nevada, community members and others have gathered at a pedestrian bridge by the Las Vegas Strip to urge Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller to continue to oppose the current GOP health care bill.

About 40 people on Tuesday gathered at the bridge near a pair of casinos owned by Republican donor Sheldon Adelson.

Nevada State AFL-CIO executive secretary treasurer Rusty McAllister in a statement says the Senate bill gives wealthy individuals “a tax break at the expense of access to affordable, quality care for Nevada working families.”

Heller on Friday declared his opposition to the Republican’s banner legislation to scuttle much of former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.

On Tuesday, Senate Republican leaders shelved a vote on the bill until at least next month.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen