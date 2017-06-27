GOP Health Care Flap Sparks Vegas Rally

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Union officials in Nevada, community members and others have gathered at a pedestrian bridge by the Las Vegas Strip to urge Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller to continue to oppose the current GOP health care bill.
About 40 people on Tuesday gathered at the bridge near a pair of casinos owned by Republican donor Sheldon Adelson.
Nevada State AFL-CIO executive secretary treasurer Rusty McAllister in a statement says the Senate bill gives wealthy individuals “a tax break at the expense of access to affordable, quality care for Nevada working families.”
Heller on Friday declared his opposition to the Republican’s banner legislation to scuttle much of former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.
On Tuesday, Senate Republican leaders shelved a vote on the bill until at least next month.
