Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Fireworks Sales to Begin in Vegas, Amid Fire Safety Warnings

June 27, 2017 8:50 AM
Filed Under: fireworks sales, Las Vegas, Nevada news

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fireworks are going on sale this week at more than 100 fundraiser locations in the Las Vegas area, with firefighters warning about extreme fire danger in drought-parched wildlands.

Las Vegas firefighters plan a demonstration Tuesday of the risk of using fireworks, a day before nonprofit groups open temporary booths on Wednesday to market what officials call “safe and sane” fireworks.

Fire spokesman Tim Szymanski says legally sold devices aren’t designed to fly, spin or explode.
Sales remain legal in southern Nevada until midnight July 4.

Officials say fire danger is extreme, and no fireworks, including those labeled safe and sane, are allowed on federal land.

That includes Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Mount Charleston and the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen