Fireworks Sales to Begin in Vegas, Amid Fire Safety Warnings

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fireworks are going on sale this week at more than 100 fundraiser locations in the Las Vegas area, with firefighters warning about extreme fire danger in drought-parched wildlands.
Las Vegas firefighters plan a demonstration Tuesday of the risk of using fireworks, a day before nonprofit groups open temporary booths on Wednesday to market what officials call “safe and sane” fireworks.
Fire spokesman Tim Szymanski says legally sold devices aren’t designed to fly, spin or explode.
Sales remain legal in southern Nevada until midnight July 4.
Officials say fire danger is extreme, and no fireworks, including those labeled safe and sane, are allowed on federal land.
That includes Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Mount Charleston and the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.