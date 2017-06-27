Best Flower Beds In Las Vegas

By Heather Leigh Landon

Las Vegas can be a very busy town. There is so much to see and do that sometimes we forget to kick back and relax. It does not matter if you are here on vacation, or live here year-round, taking time to relax is key to thoroughly enjoying everything Sin City has to offer. Take some time to smell the roses and enjoy an afternoon at one of the top flower gardens in the Las Vegas area.

Acacia Demonstration Gardens

50 Casa Del Fuego St.

Henderson, NV 89012

(702) 267-4000

www.cityofhenderson.com

The City of Henderson is home to the Acacia Demonstration Gardens, offering the public a place to explore and see how to landscape in a dry desert climate. The park was built in coordination with the Conservation District Southern Nevada. Garden examples you can explore include an allergy-friendly garden, cactus garden, Mediterranean garden, native garden, wildlife-friendly garden and a streetscape demonstration. There’s more to the Acacia Demonstration Gardens that just the flower and plant beds. You will also find a small water play area, soccer and baseball fields and a dog park.

Doctor Harry B. Johnson Rose Garden

5330 Somerset Hills Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89141

(702) 361-6640

www.southernhighlandshoa.com/RosePark

Doctor Harry B. Johnson Rose Garden, also known as Rose Park, is a small park located in Southern Highlands. Explore just under two acres of gardens, which is breathtaking when the roses are in bloom. Have kids? There is a small park and splash pad there for the entire family to enjoy. This park is a must-see if you enjoy walking through lush gardens and relaxing.

Conservatory And Botanical Garden At Bellagio

3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 693-7111

www.bellagio.com/conservatory-botanical-garden

No matter what time of day or night you want to stroll through a garden, the Bellagio has you covered. The Conservatory and Botanical Garden at the Bellagio offers a sky-lit atrium, filled with vibrant and seasonal plants and flowers. This garden is open 24 hours a day, throughout the year and offers fun seasonal themes. You do not want to miss this indoor garden that’s celebrates Mother Earth.

Related: Top Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas

Springs Preserve Botanical Gardens

333 S. Valley View Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89107

(702) 822-7700

www.springspreserve.org/gardens

The Springs Preserve has more to offer than just its Botanical Garden. However, that is one of the best parts of this Las Vegas attraction. Guests can enjoy guided tours every Saturday and Sunday of the gardens and learn how to plant their own, even in the desert climate. With more than 100 acres of land, the Springs Preserve is home to the largest collection of Mojave Desert cacti and other plants and wildlife habitats.

Ethel M Cactus Garden

2 Cactus Garden Drive

Henderson, NV 89014

(800) 438-4356

www.ethelm.com/botanicalcactusgarden

The Ethel M Chocolate Factory has more to offer than just mouth-watering chocolate treats. The Cactus Garden has more than 300 different species of cacti. The Ethel M Cactus Garden is the largest botanical cactus garden in the southwest. This garden is open and free for you to explore. One of the best things about this garden is being able to see the seasonal decorations throughout the year.

Related: Top Spots to See Spring Wildflowers in Las Vegas