It’s So Hot In Arizona That Everything Is Melting

Heidi Harris: Professor Fired Over "White Privilege" CommentNew Jersey college professor Lisa Durden has been fired after her comments made while appearing on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Show. Durden's comments included saying "you white people" and "white privilege card" when defending a Black Lives Matter event that would only allow black people into the event. Heidi also mentioned how the firing is not based on the racial aspect but rather that when you are part of an organization they have the right to fire you at any time, especially in matters when you bring attention to the organization.