After Heller Fiasco, Group Flies Correct Name Over West Virginia

June 27, 2017 2:27 PM
Filed Under: Dean Heller, health care bill, ObamaCare, Trumpcare, West Virginia

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A women’s political advocacy group has taken two tries to fly the correct U.S. senator’s name over West Virginia after a mix-up that had Charleston residents scratching their heads.

UltraViolet co-founder Nita Chaudhary told The Associated Press on Tuesday that a third-party vendor jumbled signs targeting Nevada Sen. Dean Heller and West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito.

No one caught the error until the banner reading “Sen. Heller: Keep your word, vote no on Trumpcare” was soaring over Charleston on Monday.

The group re-printed the Capito sign and flew it in her state Tuesday afternoon, reading “Sen. Capito: Trumpcare hurts WV families.”

The Heller sign may not fly in Nevada due to extreme heat.

UltraViolet flew a third banner targeting Sen. Susan Collins over Portland, Maine on Monday.

The three Republicans have not supported a GOP bill to overhaul federal health laws.

