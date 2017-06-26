Pedestrian Bridge Opens Thursday In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s been a few months, but it’s now a done deal. After some major repairs and upgrades, the East Tropicana Pedestrian Bridge opens Thursday, June 29.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will open the east Tropicana Avenue pedestrian bridge over Las Vegas Boulevard between the Tropicana and MGM Grand hotel casinos. The project is part of a $30 million upgrade to the 22-year-old pedestrian bridges at Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard that began last year.

Construction is still happening on the north pedestrian bridge, with public access being closed starting on July 5. Pedestrian traffic will be diverted using the three open pedestrian bridges at the intersection. The north bridge will remain closed until all construction activities are finished, which NDOT expect to happen in late September.

“These are the first and oldest pedestrian bridges in Southern Nevada, serving roughly 130,000 pedestrians a day, making them one of the busiest crossings in the state,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “This project will greatly improve the safety and efficiency of pedestrian traffic flows, while creating a sleek contemporary look that injects some new glamour to the Strip,” said Illia.

Public access to the west bridge stairs, escalators, and elevators will close on July 10. The bridge deck though will remain open with public access from the New York-New York and Excalibur hotel casinos. West bridge public access will close once the north bridge opens in late September.

Traffic control around the bridges will be ongoing each Sunday night through Friday morning between the hours of 10:oo p.m. and 8:00 a.m. Construction is happening in the middle of the intersection, extending roughly 1,200 feet in each direction from the intersection midpoint. At least two lanes of traffic will remain open in each direction, and traffic cones will be removed when work isn’t taking place. Saturday and Sunday will see unrestricted traffic access.

The project calls for replacing 16 escalators with new state-of-the-art equipment, while installing new low energy glass and air-conditioning units to the elevators. Aesthetic bridge improvements entail placing new tempered glass wind screens and polished aluminum composite material panel cladding as well as new lighted hand railings.

To receive project updates, text TROPESCALATORS to 22828 from your mobile device, or email tropicanaescalatorproject@gmail.com.