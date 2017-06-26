Identity Pending Of Body Found In Vegas Burned Car

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say it is taking time to identify a badly burned corpse found in a flaming car last week in a northwest Las Vegas neighborhood, just a short distance from where a robbery took place.
The Clark County coroner said Monday that a cause and manner of death is also pending.
The body was found after neighbors reported a car on fire before dawn last Thursday on a street off Rainbow Boulevard and Peak Drive.
Police say a sedan that looked like the burned car was seen near where the robbery was reported about 4 a.m.
Witnesses also reported seeing a dark SUV with custom wheel rims in the area before the car fire.
No suspects were immediately identified and no arrests have been made.
