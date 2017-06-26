Heidi Harris: Professor Fired Over “White Privilege” Comment

New Jersey college professor Lisa Durden has been fired after her comments made while appearing on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Show. Durden’s comments included saying “you white people” and “white privilege card” when defending a Black Lives Matter event that would only allow black people into the event.
Heidi argues the firing wasn’t based on the racial aspect — but as part of an organization, that group has the right to fire you at any time, especially when you bring negative attention to the organization.