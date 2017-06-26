Free Downtown Loop Shuttle Launches Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s called the Downtown Loop, and it’s a shuttle that will offer free rides to local popular attractions.
Some surprise riders are expected for the launching of the Downtown Loop, a free shuttle servicing popular attractions in the city core, will launch at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, with a special media event at City Hall, located at 495 S. Main Street.
Special surprise riders will be picked up at the Downtown Loop stops.
After the ride on the loop, the shuttle will be officially christened by Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman and M.J. Maynard, deputy general manager of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC), at Oscar B. Goodman Plaza in front of City Hall.
The Downtown Loop is a six-month pilot program that is a partnership between the city of Las Vegas, the RTC of Southern Nevada and Keolis Transit. Stops include:
-Bonneville Transit Center–101. E. Bonneville Avenue
-The Arts District–Art Way and Boulder Avenue
-Pawn Plaza–Las Vegas Boulevard, South of Garces Avenue
-Fremont East Entertainment District–Las Vegas Boulevard, south of Fremont Street
-Mob Museum–300 Stewart Avenue
-Freemont Street Experience–Main Street, south of Fremont Street
-Las Vegas North Premium Outlets–South Grand Central Parkway, near the Nautica store.
The Loop will run Monday through Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday through Saturday: 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information about the Downtown Loop visit http://www.lasvegasnevada.gov/DowntownLoop.