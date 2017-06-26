Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Child Dies After Cowabunga Bay Near Drowning

June 26, 2017 9:14 AM
Filed Under: child drowns, Cowabunga Bay, Daquan Bankston, Henderson, Las Vegas news

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — A boy who nearly drowned at a Nevada water park has died.

Eight-year-old Daquan Bankston, who was found unresponsive last Sunday at the wave pool at Cowabunga Bay, died late Friday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” water park officials said in a statement. “Our utmost concern is the safety and enjoyment of all our guests. The circumstances of this tragic incident are being investigated, and we will have further comment upon completion of the investigation.”

Lifeguards pulled the Bankston from the pool and began life-resuscitating measures before medical personnel arrived.
Bankston died at Las Vegas’ Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

