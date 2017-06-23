Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Study: High Number Of Nevada Adults Still Live With Parents

June 23, 2017 12:36 PM
Filed Under: 24/7 Wall Street, Las Vegas, Living, Nevada, North Dakota

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – We’ve all heard the jokes about adults who still live with their parents. Whether they live in the basement and play video games all day long, or just hang out in mom and dad’s house, rent free.

A new study shows Nevada is in the bottom half of a list of “States Where the Most People Live With Their Parents.”

Financial site 24/7 Wall Street has ranked each state based on population figures for people aged 18 to 34 who still live at home. The Silver State is 28th on the list, with a little more than 31% of that age group still shacking up with mom and dad.

The study found New Jersey has the biggest percentage of people sponging off their parents, while North Dakota had the lowest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen