Study: High Number Of Nevada Adults Still Live With Parents

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – We’ve all heard the jokes about adults who still live with their parents. Whether they live in the basement and play video games all day long, or just hang out in mom and dad’s house, rent free.
A new study shows Nevada is in the bottom half of a list of “States Where the Most People Live With Their Parents.”
Financial site 24/7 Wall Street has ranked each state based on population figures for people aged 18 to 34 who still live at home. The Silver State is 28th on the list, with a little more than 31% of that age group still shacking up with mom and dad.
The study found New Jersey has the biggest percentage of people sponging off their parents, while North Dakota had the lowest.