Rosen Applauds LVMPD Grant To Counter Extremism

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXNT) – Metro is receiving half-a-million dollars to fight extremism.
Friday, Congresswoman Jacky Rosen (NV-03) released the following statement applauding the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for awarding $500,000 in funding through the Countering Violent Extremism Grant Program to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for recruitment and radicalization.
“With more than 40 million tourists visiting every year, Las Vegas serves as a hallmark destination for tourism. That’s why we must ensure that safety and security around the valley is a top priority,” said Congresswoman Rosen.
“I’m grateful to the Department of Homeland Security for recognizing the special safety concerns of the Las Vegas metropolitan area and for providing the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department with a grant to bolster protection for local residents and tourists. Ensuring safety is of utmost importance, and I will continue to advocate for federal funding to guarantee the safety of my constituents in Nevada,” she said.