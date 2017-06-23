Local Food Bank Recognized For Healthy Food Changes

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Three Square Food Bank of Southern Nevada feeds thousands of hungry people in in the valley every day. Now the organization is being recognized by the American Heart Association.

The American Heart Association (AHA) Las Vegas Division recently honored Three Square Food Bank for their commitment to building a healthier environment for their employees and clients by adopting guidance within the AHA’s Healthy Workplace/Community Food and Beverage Toolkit.

The American Heart Assocation’s Healthy Workplace Food and Beverage Toolkit was created to help organizations improve their food environment and promote a culture of health. It provides practical action steps and suggestions that are easy to understand and apply. Three Square is Southern Nevada’s only food bank providing food assistance to residents living in Nye, Lincoln, Esmerelda and Clark Counties through food banking, food rescue and ready-to-eat meals. In implementing changes to transform the food environment, Three Square now provides more than 2-million healthy meals to children each year.

“By making changes to their food environment, Three Square has taken an important step to help people in Southern Nevada be healthier. It also helps cultivate social norms that foster healthier choices, dietary habits and behaviors. We look forward to continuing working with you to build a sustainable culture of health,” said Paul Janda, M.D., D.O., Neurologist, Las Vegas Neurology Center and President, Board of Directors, American Heart Association/American Stroke Association of Las Vegas Division.

In addition to specific guidance and nutrition standards for beverages, snacks and meals, topics addressed in the Healthy Workplace Food and Beverage Toolkit include healthy eating, creating a culture of health, how leadership and management can be involved, special events, meetings, vending machines, healthier cooking methods, resources and links.

“Part of Three Square’s mission is to provide wholesome food to hungry people,” said Brian Burton, president and CEO of Three Square Food Bank. “The American Heart Assocation’s Healthy Workplace Food and Beverage Toolkit has provided us with guidelines to ensure that we are distributing food with the necessary nutritional value to meet the needs of the community,” Burton said.

“By addressing the environments where people live, work, learn, pray and play, we hope to see this “culture of health” achieved for all Americans, where the healthy choice is the easy choice,” said Dr. Janda.

For more information about the Food and Beverage Toolkit, contact the American Heart Association Las Vegas office at 702-789-4370, or visit online at http://www.heart.org/workplacehealth.