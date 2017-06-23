Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Heidi Harris: Starstruck Cosby Jury

June 23, 2017 9:47 AM By Heidi Harris
Filed Under: Cosby Jury, Cosby Trial, Heidi Harris Show, Starstruck

After the Bill Cosby trial ended in a mistrial, Bill Cosby plans to talk to young men and women about sexual assault in a series of town halls. The jurors have begun to release information on what happened in deliberations.  The jury voted 10-2 and some of those 10 jurors have said that the 2 hold outs stated that Cosby “had already paid” for his crimes and wasn’t worth convicting Cosby.

Heidi gave examples like Bernie Madoff who lost his two sons, wife and all his money, should Madoff be let out of prison?  Heidi continued to give other mentions of personal experience of when she sat on a jury.

More from Heidi Harris
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen