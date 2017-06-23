Heidi Harris: Starstruck Cosby Jury

After the Bill Cosby trial ended in a mistrial, Bill Cosby plans to talk to young men and women about sexual assault in a series of town halls. The jurors have begun to release information on what happened in deliberations. The jury voted 10-2 and some of those 10 jurors have said that the 2 hold outs stated that Cosby “had already paid” for his crimes and wasn’t worth convicting Cosby.
Heidi gave examples like Bernie Madoff who lost his two sons, wife and all his money, should Madoff be let out of prison? Heidi continued to give other mentions of personal experience of when she sat on a jury.