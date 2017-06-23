American Airlines Flight Delayed In Vegas Over False Threat

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say an unspecified, false threat found on an American Airlines flight forced the plane to turn around at the Las Vegas airport so that passengers could be rescreened and the plane could be searched.
The airline said Flight 1704 headed to Charlotte, North Carolina left the gate with 184 passengers and six crew members at 1:32 p.m. Thursday.
The plane hadn’t taken off when the “non-credible” threat was discovered and decided to turn around out of caution.
McCarran International Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said passengers were bused back to the terminal.
Authorities found nothing and cleared the scene about 4 p.m., after K9 units swept the plane, including baggage and cargo areas.
The plane took off at 5:42 p.m.
The Federal Aviation Administration said no other flights were affected.
