1 Wounded, 1 Questioned in Vegas Strip Eatery Shooting Police say one man was wounded and a man seen running away is being questioned after an overnight shooting at a hamburger restaurant at a Las Vegas Strip resort.

Heidi Harris: Starstruck Cosby JuryAfter the Bill Cosby trial ended in a mistrial, Bill Cosby plans to talk to young men and women about sexual assault in a series of town halls. The jurors have begun to release information on what happened in deliberations. The jury voted 10-2 and some of those 10 jurors have said that the 2 hold outs stated that Cosby "had already paid" for his crimes and wasn't worth convicting Cosby.