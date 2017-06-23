1 Wounded, 1 Questioned in Vegas Strip Eatery Shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say one man was wounded and a man seen running away is being questioned after an overnight shooting at a hamburger restaurant at a Las Vegas Strip resort.
Officer Jacinto Rivera says bullet casings from two weapons were found near where witnesses described an escalating argument and shooting a little before 2 a.m. Friday at a Johnny Rockets near the rear of Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel.
Rivera says the wounded man, in his mid-20s, was hospitalized in stable condition with back and leg wounds.
One person was taken into custody in a parking lot at the Westin Las Vegas, across Flamingo Road, and Rivera says a .45-caliber handgun was found nearby.
Police say investigators also are checking if a bullet hole in a vehicle came from the same shooting.