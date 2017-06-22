Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Court Date Reset in Vegas for Illinois Child Killing Suspect

June 22, 2017 2:34 PM
Filed Under: child killed, Elizabeth Odell-Quate, Illinois, Jason Quate, Las Vegas news

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A court hearing was reset for a 34-year-old man suspected of killing his young daughter in Illinois, forcing his wife into prostitution in Las Vegas and abusing two daughters kept hidden in an apartment.

A judge on Thursday pushed back to Sept. 21 the date for Jason Scott Quate’s next appearance on sex trafficking and living from the earnings of a prostitute charges.

Quate remains jailed without bail.

Prosecutor James Sweetin says the postponement lets the state go forward with a separate case charging Quate with child sexual assault, abuse and lewdness involving the daughters, ages 11 and 13.

They’re now in child protective custody.

Their mother, Elizabeth Odell-Quate, is jailed in Las Vegas awaiting transfer in custody to Belleville, Illinois, to face felony charges of concealing a homicidal death.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen