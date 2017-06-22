Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Steve Sisolak Announces Bid For Nevada Governor

June 22, 2017 3:46 PM
Filed Under: Brian Sandoval, Las Vegas Strip, Nevada Governor, Nevada news, Steve Sisolak

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A southern Nevada lawmaker who heads the elected board covering the Las Vegas Strip says he’s running for governor.

Steve Sisolak said Thursday he’s in.

The Clark County Commission chairman becomes the first Democrat to announce a bid to replace Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval in the November 2018 election.

Sandoval is term-limited after eight years and can’t run again.

Sisolak is 63. He’s in his third term on a seven-member county commission overseeing a $6.6 billion annual budget.

He also served 10 years on the Nevada Board of Regents, and says improving public schools in Nevada would be a top priority as governor.

Republican state Attorney General Adam Laxalt is widely expected to also run to replace Sandoval, but he hasn’t made it official.

 

