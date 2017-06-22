Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Sen. Heller Has Serious Concerns About GOP Bill

June 22, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: Dean Heller, health care bill, Mitch McConnell, Nevada news

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Republican Sen. Dean Heller says he has serious concerns about how the GOP’s latest proposal to overhaul the federal health law would impact people who depend on Medicaid.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released the long-awaited draft on Thursday.

Among other things, the bill would phase out the extra federal assistance that has added more than 210,000 Nevadans to Medicaid.

The proposal would gradually reduce funding for their coverage until it’s eliminated in 2024.

Two weeks ago, Heller indicated support to phase out the expansion over seven years.

Heller said in a Thursday statement he will continue to listen to Nevadans and Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval to decide whether the bill is good for Nevada and whether to vote for it.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s spokeswoman Sarah Zukowski said Thursday Nevada’s Democratic senator continues to oppose the bill.

