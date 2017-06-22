Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Official: Girl Found At Church Likely To Be Missing Baby

June 22, 2017 2:13 PM
Filed Under: Arizona, crime, dna, Las Vegas, Mohave County, Nicholios Nealy, North Las Vegas, Octavia Jackson, Steve Auld

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An Arizona investigator says he’s confident a baby left at a Las Vegas-area church is the same one authorities have been looking for in three states.

Mohave County attorney’s office investigator Steve Auld said Thursday that they tracked down the people who dropped off the baby at a North Las Vegas church last week.

The reported parents, Nicholios Nealy and Octavia Jackson, remain jailed in Kingman.

The people who had the girl said the father gave her to them earlier in June, after the couple’s other children were taken into protective custody and the mother was arrested for refusing to give information about the baby.

A paternity test and DNA confirmation is pending, with results expected in two weeks.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen