Official: Girl Found At Church Likely To Be Missing Baby

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An Arizona investigator says he’s confident a baby left at a Las Vegas-area church is the same one authorities have been looking for in three states.
Mohave County attorney’s office investigator Steve Auld said Thursday that they tracked down the people who dropped off the baby at a North Las Vegas church last week.
The reported parents, Nicholios Nealy and Octavia Jackson, remain jailed in Kingman.
The people who had the girl said the father gave her to them earlier in June, after the couple’s other children were taken into protective custody and the mother was arrested for refusing to give information about the baby.
A paternity test and DNA confirmation is pending, with results expected in two weeks.
