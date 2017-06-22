Major Road Ramps Closed And Other Construction Is This Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – There’s good news and bad news. The bad news is once again there will be more road construction closures, this weekend with the U.S. Highway 95 and Martin Luther King ramps closing Friday-Monday.
The good news: It’s over the weekend and you can just stay indoors.
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the Martin Luther King Boulevard on ramp to northbound U.S. Highway 95 as well as the off-ramp from 7 p.m., June 23, until 6 a.m., June 26, in the downtown area.
Crews are performing bridge demolition as part of Project Neon, the nearly $1 billion 3.7 mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.
Drivers should use caution while traveling through any work zone, watch for construction signs and take different routes if you can. You can also check the Project Neon website (NDOTProjectNeon.com) or social media like Twitter, (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up to date information. There is also a free smart phone and tablet app available, plus a hotline available in both English and Spanish at: 702-293-NEON (6366).
But wait, there’s more construction over the weekend. This time NDOT will close the Cheyenne Avenue (State Route 574) off-ramp from southbound Interstate 15 in North Las Vegas from 9 p.m. June 23 until 5 a.m., June 26. Crews are placing underground storm culvert as part of the City of North Las Vegas’ $9.2 million Central Freeway Channel project which began last month.
Meadow Valley Contractors are the construction manager at-risk. A roughly half-mile stretch of southbound Interstate 15 will be narrowed to two travel lanes at Cheyenne Avenue during the 9-month project.
Once again, drivers should use caution traveling through any work zones, watch for construction signs and take alternate routes if possible. Remember, fines double if you’re caught speeding in a construction area.