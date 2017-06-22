Free Vegas Shuttle Launches Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s being called the “Downtown Loop,” and it’s a free shuttle service that will launch on Tuesday, June 27.
The free service will take riders to popular attractions in the Las Vegas core. It will have its first ride at 9:30 a.m. with a special media event on Tuesday, June 27, at City Hall, located at 496 S. Main Street.
After the ride on the loop, the shuttle will be officially christened by Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman and M.J. Maynard, Deputy General Manager of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC), at Oscar B. Goodman Plaza in front of City Hall.
The Downtown Loop is a six-month pilot program that is a partnership between the city of Las Vegas, the RTC of Southern Nevada and Keolis Transit. Stops include:
-Bonneville Transit Center–101 E. Bonneville Avenue
-The Arts District–Art Way and Boulder Avenue
-Pawn Plaza–Las Vegas Boulevard, South of Garces Avenue
-Fremont East Entertainment District–Las Vegas Boulevard, south of Fremont Street
-Mob Museum–300 Stewart Avenue
-Fremont Street Experience–Main Street, south of Fremont Street
-Las Vegas North Premium Outlets–South Grand Central Parkway, near the Nautica Store
The Loop will run Monday through Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday through Saturday: 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information about the Downtown Loop visit http://www.lasvegasnevada.gov/DowntownLoop.