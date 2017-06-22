Free Vegas Shuttle Launches Tuesday

Sen. Heller Has Serious Concerns About GOP Bill Nevada's Republican Sen. Dean Heller says he has serious concerns about how the GOP's latest proposal to overhaul the federal health law would impact people who depend on Medicaid.

Heidi Harris: LGBT Vs FatherhoodThe LGBT community is in an uproar for a recent event that praised fathers for being in the home and for celebrating men for choosing fatherhood. Heidi gave her take on the hypocrisy from the LGBT community about having to be accepting of their lifestyle choices but they cannot be accepting of the majority.