Shaw Appointed As New Ward 2 City Councilman

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – After Debra March won to become Mayor of the City of Henderson, someone had to replace her seat on the City Council. That someone is Dan Shaw.

On Tuesday, The Henderson City Council appointed Dan Shaw to fill the vacant Ward 2 council seat. Mayor Debra March, Councilwoman Gerri Schroder, Councilman John Marz and Councilman Dan Stewart all voted in favor of Shaw’s selection.

The Ward 2 vacancy was created when Councilwoman Debra March assumed the position of Mayor at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting. Shaw will complete the remainder of March’s term which expires in June 2019.

In his written application for the vacant Council seat, Shaw said he wanted to join the Henderson City Council to continue to give back to his community.

“I feel that the various areas of service, along with my lengthy business background, provide me with a unique perspective to help take the city to the next level,” Shaw said.

Councilman Shaw is a 33 year resident of Henderson. He currently serves as the chairman of the Clark County Planning Commission and is a former chairman of the Henderson Planning Commission and the Parks and Recreation Board.

Three finalists for the Ward 2 seat were selected from among the initial pool of nine applicants who south the appointment. Mayor and Council reviewed each application and submitted names for consideration as finalists directly to the City Clerk. Those chosen as finalists through this process were Shaw, Orlando L. Sanchez and Bill Bokelmann. A special Council Meeting was held last week where the finalists were interviewed.

Eligible finalists must have been a Henderson resident for 12 months prior to the end of the filing period (which closed May 25), have lived in Ward 2 for at least 30 days prior to the end of the filing period and be a registered voter.