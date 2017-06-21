Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Las Vegas Approves Rules to Crack Down on Short-Term Rentals

June 21, 2017 4:38 PM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas property owners interested in renting out their properties for brief periods will have to comply with new rules meant to crack down on a booming short-term rental industry.

The requirements passed Wednesday include proof of liability insurance for $500,000 and placement of letter-size placards outside the properties with contact information and maximum allowed occupancy.

They come as complaints over raucous parties at short-term rentals have mounted over the years.

Figures released in February by the home-sharing service Airbnb show people in Las Vegas who listed their homes through the company hosted more than a quarter of a million people last year and earned $35.5 million.

The new regulations also call for additional parking spots for some properties.

