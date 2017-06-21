Henderson Launching Search For New Chief Of Police

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – After the departure of Police Chief Patrick Moers, the City of Henderson has somewhat been in limbo using an interim Chief of Police.
The City of Henderson has launched a nationwide search to fill the position of Chief of Police. Candidate applications are being accepted through July 24, 2017.
“The City is looking for candidates with the right combination of leadership experience and law enforcement training to serve as the next Chief of the Henderson Police Department. This is a national search, but we are open to considering both internal and external applicants for the position of Chief of Police,” said Henderson City Manager Bob Murnane. “The ideal candidate will also inspire trust and confidence in our community and the employees of the Henderson Police Department he or she will lead as Chief,” said Murnane.
The City is seeking candidates with fifteen years of progressively responsible law enforcement experience, including five years of mid-to-upper-level management experience with a police department. Educational requirements include the need for a Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university with a major in Criminal Justice, Police Science, Law Enforcement, Public or Business Administration or a closely related field. An equivalent combination of related training and experience may be considered. Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) National Academy training or comparable executive-level law enforcement training is desirable.
For more information about desired qualifications and the application process go to http://www.ralphandersen.com/jobs/chief-police-henderson-nv/.