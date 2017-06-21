Flood Control District Host News Conference And Rescue Demo

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s hard to believe with the record heat and the fact that it’s officially Summer in the desert that it’s actually Flash Flood Season.
That’s why Wednesday morning, officials with the Regional Flood Control District, along with some Clark County Firefighters, held a news conference, and also gave a swift-water rescue demonstration at Wet’ N’ Wild water park.
Flash Flood season in the valley begins July 1. The news conference was held to highlight the dangers of flood waters with Clark County firefighters demonstrating training techniques and simulated rescues.
Wednesday morning’s event was held to try and educate valley residents and visitors about the dangers of flash flooding and to advise everyone to stay away from flood channels and washes. On June 30, 2016, two women were swept away by swift water in washes. Both died. Homeless people living in the flood control system face the greatest risk.
Since it’s so dry in the Vegas Valley most of the year, during Flash Flood season the water typically has no where to go. It also doesn’t seep into the ground as fast, leaving flooding on the streets.