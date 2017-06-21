Careless Smoking Caused Henderson Apartment Fire

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – 31-people are looking for a place to live after a big fire in Henderson Tuesday evening. The American Red Cross is assisting the 31-residents displaced from multiple apartment units due to fire, smoke and water damage.
Henderson fire officials said careless smoking started a fire that damaged a Henderson apartment building Tuesday evening.
The Henderson Fire Department responded to the fire about 6:25 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 800 block of N. Major Avenue, that’s near Burkholder Boulevard.
The first arriving engine crew saw smoke and flames shooting from a second floor unit in a two-story multi-family apartment building. Firefighters initiated an offensive attack and entered the apartment to extinguish the fire, preventing extension of the fire to nearby units.
Five engines, two trucks, two rescue units and an air resource apparatus responded to the fire.
One person was evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation but declined to be transported to the hospital. There were no injuries to apartment residents or firefighters.
A City of Henderson Senior Fire Investigator, Henderson Police, NV Energy and Southwest Gas Corp. responded to help secure the property.
The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental due to careless smoking. Damage is estimated at $150,000.