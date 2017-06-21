Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Boy, 14, Drowns in Las Vegas Pool

June 21, 2017 10:03 AM
Filed Under: boy drowns, Las Vegas news

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas abuse and neglect detectives are investigating the drowning of a 14-year-old boy in a central valley swimming pool.

Police said the boy was unconscious and not breathing when he was pulled from the water Tuesday evening.

He was rushed to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The county coroner’s office will name the child who died once immediate family members have been notified.

Detectives are also investigating a separate Tuesday incident involving a pre-school child being submerged in water. The child’s condition in that case was unknown as of Wednesday morning.

The county coroner’s office states that in 2016, 28 people drowned in Clark County. Nine of those deaths were children.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen