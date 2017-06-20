Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

O.J. Simpson Getting July 20 Parole Hearing Date

June 20, 2017 1:45 PM
Filed Under: David Smith, Football, Lovelock Correctional Center, Nicole Brown Simpson, O.J. Simpson, Parole, Ronald Goldman, State Board of Parole Commissioners

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The juice could be pouring out of prison soon.

Imprisoned former football star O.J. Simpson has a parole hearing date next month in Nevada.

State Board of Parole Commissioners official David Smith said Tuesday the 70-year-old Simpson is due to appear July 20 before a panel of four parole commissioners who could approve his release Oct.1.

Simpson will be at the Lovelock Correctional Center, where he has been serving his nine-to-33 year sentence for armed robbery and kidnapping.

Commissioners will be in a hearing room in Carson City, and they will question Simpson by closed-circuit TV.

Simpson was acquitted in 1995 in Los Angeles in the killings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

He was found guilty in Las Vegas in 2008 of orchestrating an armed confrontation in 2007 with two sports memorabilia dealers at a Las Vegas casino hotel.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen