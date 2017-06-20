Knife-Wielding Man Killed in Officer-Involved Apartment Shooting

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators are looking into the shooting of a knife-wielding man by Las Vegas police officers during an apparent domestic violence situation early Tuesday, according to authorities.
Officers responded to neighbor calls of a woman screaming inside an apartment on the 1100 block of South Cimarron Road around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
No one answered the door, but after using a public address system, a woman and child eventually came out of the apartment.
When officers went inside, they were confronted by a man with a knife in a back bedroom. Police said the officers gave the man several verbal commands to drop the knife nad used electronic stun devices to subdue the man. However, the stun devices were unsuccessful and when the man lunged aggressively at the officers, at least two opened fire on the suspect.
He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. His name was not immediately released pending family notification.
The names of the four officers involved in the shooting will be released Thursday. The incident was the 9th officer involved shooting for the LVMPD in 2017.