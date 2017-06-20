Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Henderson Police Wrap Up Pedestrian Safety Enforcement

June 20, 2017 1:35 PM
HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Another “Joining Forces” initiative in Henderson is in the books, this one focused on the safety of pedestrians in the Henderson area.

Keeping Henderson roads safe is everyone’s responsibility, whether you are traveling by foot, bicycle, motorcycle or car. In an effort to make the roadways safer, Henderson Police used saturation patrols for enhanced enforcement of traffic laws involving pedestrians during the most recent statewide Joining Forces initiative which ran from June 1-9.

During the enforcement period, Henderson Police stopped 562 cars and issued 483 citations, including 367 citations for speeding violations, 15 citations for running red lights, 16 citations for cell phone violations and two citations to pedestrians for violations committed while crossing the roadway.

Last year along in Nevada, 80 pedestrians died in accidents involving motor vehicles, according to Nevada Department of Public Safety.

This was the 14th Joining Forces event under the current grant.

The Henderson Police Department received $203,000 in federal funding through the Nevada Department of Public Safety-Office of Traffic Safety for the 2017 Joining Forces program. The grant provides funding for enforcement and education to reduce deaths and injuries on Nevada roadways. Enforcement events during the year will focus on pedestrian safety, seat belt use, speeding distracted driving and impaired driving.

