Guide To Las Vegas’ Best 2017 Independence Day Events

By Debbie Hall

It is a celebration of Independence Day in Las Vegas with a parade, fireworks and attractions. Be prepared for triple digits during the day but the evening will be a balmy 80 degrees. The skies are clear with no discernible humidity and perfect for fireworks and parties celebrating our country’s independence and freedom. Whether on a rooftop, lounge, park, pool or a rotating glass-enclosed cabin; these independent day events are great ways to celebrate the day and what it means.

The 23rd annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade

The Trails Village of Summerlin

Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive

Las Vegas, NV

(702) 341-5500

www.summerlink.com

Date: July 4, 2017 at 9 a.m.

The 23rd annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade is the Las Vegas Valley’s largest Independence Day parade with over 35,000 people expected to attend, 2,500 participants and over 500 volunteers assisting with parade operations. It features over 70 entries, including traditional floats, giant helium balloons, bands and performing groups, and a variety of kids’ favorite storybook and cartoon characters. The parade begins at the corner of Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive in The Trails Village of Summerlin; it travels south on Hills Center Drive toward the Village Center Circle roundabout before heading west on Trailwood Drive. The parade ends at the corner of Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane. New this year: a free shuttle from Downtown Summerlin to the parade start location that will run every 30 minutes from 7 a.m. to noon.

Fireworks Over Pahrump

Pahrump Fireworks Launch Site

Gamebird Road and Fox Avenue

Pahrump, NV 89060

(775) 727-5107

www.pahrumpnv.org

Date: July 4, 2017 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Fireworks Over Pahrump allows guests to shoot off their own fireworks in a safe and supervised environment as well as enjoy the show at the Pahrump Fireworks Launch Site. All visitors who are interested in launching their own fireworks must obtain a special permit from one of the five fireworks stores located in Pahrump, Nevada. The site is first-come-first-served with a 30-minute time limit. Permits to launch fireworks are $5 per person and can be purchased at Area 51, Red Apple Fireworks, Phantom Fireworks, Black Jack Fireworks and Extreme Pyro.

The Ultimate 4th of July Experience

Stratosphere Casino, Hotel & Tower

2000 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Las Vegas, NV 89104

(702) 380-7777

www.stratospherehotel.com

Date: July 4, 2016, 5 to 10 p.m.

The Stratosphere Casino, Hotel & Tower is hosting two pool parties and views of the Las Vegas Strip at Observation 107 Lounge and its 1,149-foot freestanding observation tower, the tallest one west of the Mississippi. The Radius Rooftop Pool & Wet Lounge on the 25th floor features open bar and incredible views of the city. Level 8 Pool Party on the 8th floor will include a pool party concert. These are ticketed events with complimentary parking.

Fremont Street Experience

425 Fremont St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

(702) 678-5600

www.vegasexperience.com

Date: July 4, 2017

The Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas is a pedestrian mall covered by a canopy, which serves as a video screen. Spanning five blocks, there is also entertainment, Downtown Rocks One Louder concert series, includes a summer concert series free to the public. VivaVision covers the five blocks, using 12.5 million digital lights and a 550,000-watt sound system to broadcast shows every 30 minutes. Zipping down SlotZilla, the zip line thrill attraction that includes lower Zipline and upper Zoomline during the VivaVision broadcast is a great way to celebrate Independence Day.

The Linq Promenade

The LINQ Las Vegas

3545 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

(800) 634-6441

www.caesars.com/linq

Date: July 4, 2017

Located on the Las Vegas Strip, the LINQ Promenade is an open-air dining, retail and entertainment district. One of its attractions, High Roller, the world’s tallest observation wheel topping at 550 feet, will offer views of the fireworks on the Strip. The full revolution takes 30 minutes to complete with 28 glass-enclosed cabins for views of the city. Guests can also view fireworks on the Promenade.

