City Council To Hear Short Term Rental Ordinance

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s expected to be packed inside Council Chambers on Wednesday for what some are calling an important and controversial issue.
Hundreds of residents are expected to attend the Wednesday, June 21, Las Vegas City Council meeting regarding proposed amendments to the city’s ordinances on short-term properties, similar to AirBNB.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. with the short term rental item to be heard around 11:30 a.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 495 S. Main Street.
Under the proposed ordinance, short-term rentals would be prohibited within 660 feet of another residence or require a special use permit.
Parking will be available in the City Hall Parking Garage located at 500 S. Main Street. Due to the high interest in this item, overflow parking will be available in the Symphony Park lot located to the west of The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, adjacent to the Discovery Children’s Museum.
Those parking in the overflow lot will be able to utilize a shuttle service scheduled for 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The shuttle stop at the overflow parking lot is at West Clark Avenue and Promenade Place, and the City Hall stop will be at First Street and Clark near the Jimmy John’s Restaurant.
Those parking in the overflow lot can also choose to walk across the pedestrian bridge from Symphony Park to the City Hall Garage and then across Main Street to City Hall.