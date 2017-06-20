A Clark County Commissioner Steps Down

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – After serving as a Clark County Commissioner for a number of years, Mary Beth Scow is calling it quits.

She announced her resignation from the County Commission Tuesday.

“Serving in this position and representing the citizens of Clark County Commission District G has been a tremendous honor and one I have thoroughly enjoyed,” Commissioner Scow said. “I find that more and more often I have difficult decisions to make between serving my family and my constituents. And, I have a deep loyalty to both. Today, after much thought prayer, counsel and personal evaluation, it’s with a heavy heart that I’ve reached this very difficult decision,” said Scow.

Commissioner Scow was first elected to represent Commission District G in November 2010 and was re-elected in 2014. Commission District G includes part of the Las Vegas Strip, McCarran International Airport, UNLV, much of the city of Henderson, and Boulder City.

Prior to joining the County Commission, Commissioner Scow served three terms as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Clark County School District. Upon completion of her board service there, she received the CCSD Excellence in Education Hall of Fame award.

Commissioner Scow was born and raised in Denver. She attended Brigham Young University, graduating cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in community health education. After moving to Las Vegas in 1977 with her husband and children, Commissioner Scow served in many capacities in the community, including several school district committees, zoning task forces and the Parent Teacher Association, including president of the Sunset Area Council PTA and state board of managers. She currently serves on the local Boy Scouts Board of Directors. She was chosen Nevada Mother of the Year in 2009. Commissioner Scow and her husband, Steven, have nine children, all of whom attended Clark County School District schools, and 37 grandchildren.

Under Nevada law, the governor will appoint Commissioner Scow’s replacement. The appointee must belong to the same political party as the outgoing commissioner. Commissioner Scow is a Democrat.