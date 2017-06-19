Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Dies at Electric Daisy Carnival Venue

June 19, 2017 12:22 PM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 34-year-old man died at the venue of the Electric Daisy Carnival over the weekend.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday said 34-year-old Michael Adam Morse died Saturday morning at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. His cause and manner of death have not been determined.

An average of 135,000 attendees partied from sundown to sunrise Friday, Saturday and Sunday as a heat wave moved through the area.

The National Weather Service put midnight temperatures at nearly 100 degrees during the event’s final night.

Morse’s hometown was not immediately clear.

  1. Rick Eaton says:
    June 19, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    Geez it is hard to decipher all the info that they packed into this story. Let’s see if i have this right. Somebody died yesterday. Did i miss anything?

