Couple Dead in Apparent Las Vegas Apartment Murder-Suicide

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a man and a woman are dead following a shooting inside an apartment complex.
The man called police Sunday to report that he had accidentally shot his wife in the stomach. Lt. Dan McGrath says officers heard a gunshot as they were arriving to the apartment on the 4100 block of West Twain Avenue. They found the couple dead.
McGarth told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the woman had a history of domestic violence and had been arrested at least once.
Police also found the couple’s 9-year-old son in the residence. He was unharmed.
McGarth says the boy witnessed the shooting and shared what he saw with police. The boy is in the custody of Child Protective Services.
Who does this in front of a kid?