Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Couple Dead in Apparent Las Vegas Apartment Murder-Suicide

June 19, 2017 9:13 AM
Filed Under: couple deadd, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, Murder-Suicide, West Twain Avenue

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a man and a woman are dead following a shooting inside an apartment complex.

The man called police Sunday to report that he had accidentally shot his wife in the stomach. Lt. Dan McGrath says officers heard a gunshot as they were arriving to the apartment on the 4100 block of West Twain Avenue. They found the couple dead.

McGarth told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the woman had a history of domestic violence and had been arrested at least once.

Police also found the couple’s 9-year-old son in the residence. He was unharmed.

McGarth says the boy witnessed the shooting and shared what he saw with police. The boy is in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Comments

One Comment

  1. azsk8fan says:
    June 19, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Who does this in front of a kid?

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen