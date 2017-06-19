Fire Damages Parts Of A Vegas Home

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Firefighters from Las Vegas and North Las Vegas responded to a house fire on Cinnabar Ridge Avenue (Torrey Pines/Ann) at 9:39 Monday morning, after dispatchers received 9-1-1 calls stating the outside of the house was on fire.
When firefighters arrived, a small fire was on the rear side wall of the single story wood frame, stucco house. Neighbors were already putting water on the fire using a garden hose and had most of the fire out when firefighters arrived.
The fire stayed on the outside of the house. At first it was thought that a barbecue too close to the house was the cause of the fire, however that was ruled out. The cause is currently under investigation, it appears to be accidental, according to fire officials with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.
Damage was confined to the outside wall, damage was estimated at $25,000. No one was displaced, and there were no injuries.