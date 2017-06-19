Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Medical Calls Top 1,000 at Electric Daisy Carnival

June 19, 2017 8:48 AM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say more than 1,000 people sought medical treatment during the three-night Electric Daisy Carnival music festival during the weekend outside Las Vegas, including 15 ticket-holders and one employee who were taken to hospitals.

Festival organizers said Monday that an average of 135,000 attendees partied from sundown to sunrise Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The National Weather Service put midnight temperatures at nearly 100 degrees during the final night of the event.

Police didn’t say how many of the reported 1,090 medical calls were related to heat. Drug use or pre-existing health conditions could also be factors.

Police reported that all but five of the 95 felony arrests made during the weekend were for drug use or possession.

Organizers say another 282 people were ejected.

