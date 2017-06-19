Couple Arrested for Las Vegas Garage Arson Fire

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A couple face arson charges after allegedly lighting the garage of their Las Vegas home on fire Sunday evening, according to authorities.
Colleen Wyse and Lawrence Camalleri were arrested following an investigation by Las Vegas Fire and Rescue detectives following the blaze at the couple’s home on Brocado Lane around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said.
Firefighters responded to calls from neighbors to find light smoke coming from the garage of the single story home. Crews extinguished the fire burning in what appeared to be a pile of trash in about a minute.
Arson investigators talked to Wyse, 53, and Camalleri, 71, about the fire and the pair were arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of first degree arson.
Investigators did not reveal what led to the fire.
The fire was contained to the garage and the interior of the home was not damaged. Fire damage was estimated at $10,000.