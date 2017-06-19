Construction Work Could Cause More Traffic Troubles This Week

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – While most of the construction work is scheduled for overnight you’ll still need to keep an eye out for cone zones the entire week.
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will reduce southbound U.S. Highway 95 to a single travel lane between Elkhorn and Ann roads in northwest Las Vegas nightly from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., beginning the evening of June 19 and running through the morning of June 23.
The temporary closures are required for construction of a 60-foot-tall, 2,500-foot-long flyover bridge linking the westbound 215 Beltway to southbound U.S. Highway 95. This work is all part of the $47 million “Centennial Bowl” interchange project, scheduled to finish in July.
Drivers are encouraged to use caution while travelling through the work zone, watch for construction signs, workers, and take alternate routes if you can .
For the latest state highway conditions, you can go to nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.