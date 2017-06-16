Restaurant Week Hopes To Raise Millions For 3-Square

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas Restaurant week kicks off Friday, June 16 with a “Summer Cookout featuring Robert Irvine & Friends” at Sky Beach Club at Tropicana Las Vegas. Chef Irvine will host the poolside party, challenging guests to ping pong, tug-of-war and other adult-style summer camp games, while they nibble on fresh summertime salads, barbeque and refreshing cocktails from local restaurants.

Proceeds will benefit Three Square Food Bank in Southern Nevada.

In fact restaurants around the Las Vegas Valley are pulling pork, crusting halibut, and frying rice in preparation for Southern Nevada’s premiere culinary event, Las Vegas Restaurant Week. After more than 10-years and $1.2 million raised for Three Square Food Bank, the annual even will return June 19-30, 2017.

“This is simply the most wonderful time to eat in Las Vegas,” said Three Square CEO Brian Burton. “We are fortunate to live in a city with access to some of the best restaurants in the world, and they make themselves even more accessible with affordable menus that help feed the less-fortunate at the same time,” said Burton.

Beginning June 19, restaurants will create their own prix-fixe menu offered at price points ranging from $20 to $80, with a fixed portion of the proceeds going to Three Square and the fight against hunger in Southern Nevada.

Restaurants already confirmed to participate include: Andiron, Bouchon Bistro, Cleo, Eiffel Tower, Foundation Room, Fogo de Chao, Hearthstone, Gilley’s Bar-B-Que, MOzen Bistro, Silverado Steakhouse, Urban Turban and Zenshin among many others.

A website devoted to Las Vegas Restaurant Week-www.helpoutdineoutliv.org-launched June 6, providing the list of participating restaurants and bars and menu details. The easy-to-navigate, mobile friendly site allows diners to search by type of cuisine and offers the option to book a reservation through opentable.com or yelp.com.

100 percent of the proceeds collected from participating restaurants benefits Three Square and its mission to provide meals to more than 296,000 hungry people in Southern Nevada. The 2016 iteration alone put more than half a million meals back out into the community.