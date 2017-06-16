Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Heidi Harris: Valedictorian Complaints at Valley High School

June 16, 2017 9:46 AM By Heidi Harris
Filed Under: CCSD, Heidi Harris Show, medal, Sashes, trophy, Valedictorian, valley high school

Local parents are upset that some valedictorians at Valley High School were not allowed to wear the special sash that traditionally goes with their cap and gown.  This sash is only worn by 2 or 3 students in the entire graduating class, but the school didn’t want any of the other students to feel less special — and decided to give the honorees medals instead.

Heidi argues special recognition is what motivates children to work hard and strive for goals, especially for those who sometimes need the push.

